‘Moving heaven and earth’: Prime Minister declares success in repatriation effort

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
repatriationScott Morrisontravel cap
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended his government’s effort to return stranded Australians home.

The repatriation of citizens overseas has come under fire with tens of thousands – including many in a vulnerable position – still waiting to come home.

The Opposition have accused the Prime Minister of breaking his promise to have all Aussies home by Christmas.

“That’s not actually what I said,” Mr Morrison told Jim Wilson.

“What I said was that those who we had registered at that time – and back then that was about 26,700 people.

“The last figure that I saw was that we’d got 43,800 back. The more time goes on, the more people join the queue.

“Everyone’s moving heaven and earth.”

AustraliaNews
