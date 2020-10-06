‘Move over Madrid’: Outdoor dining revolution rolled out in time for summer

Sydney’s outdoor dining revolution has begun with the NSW Customer Services Minister hinting restrictions could be eased further.

16 venues in The Rocks have been given the green light to be able to use footpaths and roads to expand their dining capacity in a COVID safe way.

Minister Victor Dominello told Jim Wilson he hoped it would be a permanent arrangement.

“We are trying to get people to open out, not just up,” he said.

“We have got the lifestyle for it, Jim. Move over Madrid, bring on Sydney.”

He hinted that authorities were looking at expanding the one customer per 4 square metre rule, to one person per 2 square metres.

“I don’t want to second guess what the Premier I can’t give it away yet Jim … but as Brad said [a decision is] imminent.”

Image: Getty