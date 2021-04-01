2GB
‘We need help’: Farmers beg government to join the mice plague fight

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
John MedcalfLachlan Shire
Article image for ‘We need help’: Farmers beg government to join the mice plague fight

Image: Twitter/Lucy Thackray

The worst mouse plague in decades is sweeping across farms in NSW.

Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf told Ben Fordham grocery stores are struggling to keep mice at bay.

“They’re everywhere,” he said.

“We need help.”

He’s asking for state and federal governments to subsidise poison to help farmers rid themselves of mice.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Gilgandra Farmer Greg Younghusband told Ben “it’s ridiculous”.

“If you haven’t been through one before you wouldn’t wish it on your worst enemy.”

 

 

 

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
