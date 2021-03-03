Motorcyclist killed on Pacific Highway

A motorcyclist has died on the mid north coast after a collision on the Pacific Highway near Port Macquarie.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was travelling south on the Pacific Highway and collided with a Hyundai Tuscon travelling west on Houston Mitchell Drive.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The 79-year-old driver of the Hyundai was trapped for a short period before emergency services arrived on the scene, and has now been transferred to Port Macquarie Base Hospital.

A crime scene has been established and is impacting traffic in the area.