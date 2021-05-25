Mother’s fears provoke condemnation of ‘deadset ordinary’ vaccine ads

Jim Wilson is booked in to receive his first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine tomorrow night, but his mother is more worried than he is.

81-year-old Maryloo is “in a complete lather” due to fear of side effects, prompting Jim to call for better vaccine advertising.

He argued while some of the blood clot links have been “blown out of proportion”, the Australian media cannot cop the blame for the government’s “deadset ordinary” communication.

“Where’s the concerted marketing campaign, allaying concerns and dealing in facts?

“It should’ve happened a long time ago.”

