2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Mother’s anger fuels campaign..

Mother’s anger fuels campaign to vindicate her lost son

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
chemical restraintdisabilityNDISPaula McGowan
Article image for Mother’s anger fuels campaign to vindicate her lost son

The over-medication of NDIS recipients is under scrutiny after the watchdog found more than 170,000 Australians were given unauthorised sedation.

Disability advocate Paula McGowan will testify to the Disability Royal Commission urging the government to restrict the use of chemical restraints.

Paula’s son Oliver, a high-functioning autistic 18-year-old and Paralympian in training, died after being given psychotropic medication his mother told Ben Fordham he did not need.

“Oliver himself told the doctors ‘Don’t give me these drugs, they mess with my brain’ … but they administered it, and his brain swelled so badly we were told it was bulging out the base of his skull.”

She told Ben Fordham children as young as five are being given “shut-up drugs” unnecessarily.

“I thought it was bad in the UK, [but] when I came to Australia I [was] … absolutely shocked at the amount of people who were prescribed off-label, hugely dangerous chemical drugs.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Supplied

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873