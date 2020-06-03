Moses Suli has ‘a massive future’ in Origin says Brad Fittler

Manly Sea Eagles centre Moses Suli has declared his interest in donning the blue jersey.

Suli announced his ambition to be selected for State of Origin to Nine News, after crediting the Manly Sea Eagles with helping him “become a better person”.

“They really took me under their wing.

“I’d like to represent my state.”

Brad Fittler supported Suli’s aspirations, telling Mark Levy “he’s an incredible player”.

“When he’s focused and fit, then he’s just about as dangerous as any player out there.

“He’s just got to … get on with the job and work hard, and if he does that he’s got a massive future.”

Image: Manly Warringah Sea Eagles/Official website