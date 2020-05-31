2GB
Moses Mbye Gives the One Referee the Tick of Approval

17 hours ago
Continuous Call Team
Wests Tigers captain Moses Mbye was pleased with his side’s come from behind victory over the Sharks at Bankwest Stadium on Saturday night.

Trailing by 6 points at half-time, the Tigers kept the Sharks scoreless in the second half to claim their second win of the season.

Regarding the change to one referee, the Queensland Origin utility said “I really enjoyed the one referee. You get a really consistent interpretation of the game, You get one voice”.

Click play to hear the full interview:

