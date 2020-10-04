Mortgages, personal loans, credit cards: The call to shake-up Australia’s curriculum
There are calls to teach students practical financial lessons in Australian schools.
Retirement investment specialist Tim Dowling says students are often unprepared to tackle major financial decisions when leaving school.
He told Ben Fordham it’s a crucial lesson to be learnt.
“You’d look at things like cash flow and budgeting, credit cards, mortgages and personal loans.”
