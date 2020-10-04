2GB
Mortgages, personal loans, credit cards: The call to shake-up Australia’s curriculum

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Business FeaturedTim Dowling

There are calls to teach students practical financial lessons in Australian schools.

Retirement investment specialist Tim Dowling says students are often unprepared to tackle major financial decisions when leaving school.

He told Ben Fordham it’s a crucial lesson to be learnt.

“You’d look at things like cash flow and budgeting, credit cards, mortgages and personal loans.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
