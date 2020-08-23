2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • More than 300,000 people return to..

More than 300,000 people return to work in NSW

12 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Business FeaturedJosh Frydenberg

About half of the 1.3 million Australians who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic have returned to work.

The latest Treasury figures show the national effective unemployment rate fell from 14.9 per cent in April to 9.9 per cent in July.

315,000 people have returned to work in NSW since April.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Ben Fordham but not all states have recorded positive figures.

“Let’s not forget Victoria, Ben.

“There’s Victoria and then there’s the rest when it comes to creating jobs out of this COVID situation.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
AustraliaMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873