More than 300,000 people return to work in NSW

About half of the 1.3 million Australians who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic have returned to work.

The latest Treasury figures show the national effective unemployment rate fell from 14.9 per cent in April to 9.9 per cent in July.

315,000 people have returned to work in NSW since April.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Ben Fordham but not all states have recorded positive figures.

“Let’s not forget Victoria, Ben.

“There’s Victoria and then there’s the rest when it comes to creating jobs out of this COVID situation.”

