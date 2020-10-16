More than 1000 close contacts isolating in connection to Lakemba cluster

Residents of south-west Sydney are being reassured that the spread of COVID-19 through a GP clinic in Lakemba is “coming under control”.

Two new cases have been identified today connected to the Great Beginnings childcare centre in Oran Park, and will be included in tomorrow’s numbers.

Staff and students of Oran Park High School have told to self-isolate, and the school will undergo deep cleaning.

Today, one further case of community transmission has been reported: a household contact from the Lakemba GP cluster, which now has 16 cases in total.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Jeremy McAnulty told Jim Wilson the numbers are “looking encouraging”.

“We’ve had fantastic cooperation with the community in the area, with over … 1500 people who’ve been identified as close contacts through the surgery and elsewhere.

“So far, we’ve found a few more cases … but it seems to be coming under control.

“We just need to make sure that people stay in quarantine for their full 14 days.”

