More police needed in Sydney’s extended lockdown: Ben Fordham

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Ben Fordham says a stronger police presence is needed amid concerns positive COVID cases and close contacts are ignoring isolation orders.

NSW has rejected the federal government’s offer of ADF assistance.

But Ben Fordham says it’s time to bring in a bigger police presence.

“That should involve cops occasionally knocking on doors to make sure positive cases and close contacts are isolating.

“It should involve a police presence on the roads.”

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
