‘More people have got to go’: When Crown will know the future of its Barangaroo casino

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Business FeaturedPhillip Crawford
Crown Resorts could know the future of their Barangaroo casino by the end of April, when their liquor licence expires.

Crown Resorts could know the future of their Barangaroo casino by the end of April, when their liquor licence expires.

The future of the casino hangs in the balance after a damning report deemed the company ‘not suitable’ to hold a Sydney casino licence.

There is pressure on senior executives to resign after Crown directors Michael Johnston and Guy Jalland resigned yesterday morning.

Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority Chair Phillip Crawford told Ben Fordham change “needs to be quick”.

“They really need to be pristine and they need to work towards that.

“More people have got to go.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview


Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
BusinessMoneyNewsNSW
