Morcombe family’s plea to get schools talking about on and offline safety

Teachers, parents and students across the country will don red clothing on Friday to raise awareness of child safety on the Day for Daniel.

13-year-old Daniel Morcombe was abducted and murdered by convicted child-sex offender Brett Peter Cowan in December 2003, with his family campaigning for child safety ever since.

Bruce Morcombe, who leads the Daniel Morcombe Foundation with wife Denise, told Jim Wilson they’ve seen a massive increase in sign-ups, with nearly 5000 schools participating this year.

“Please, jump on board, sit down with the youngsters – maybe it’s at home, maybe it’s in the classroom – and let’s talk about educating our kids in the real world … [and] the online world.”

To access child safety resources and support the Daniel Morcombe Foundation, click HERE.