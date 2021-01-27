Mogo Wildlife Park celebrates an extra special Australia Day

On Australia Day on the bushfire-ravaged NSW south coast, a special newborn entered the world.

Mogo Wildlife Park was endangered during the 2019-20 bushfires and has since suffered from a lack of visitors, but a baby giraffe could help turn the zoo’s fortunes around.

Zookeeper Chad Staples told Jim Wilson it was a textbook birth, and a group of visitors to the zoo were lucky enough to witness the special moment.

“There was the most amazing audible ‘hooray’ when it eventually dropped to the ground; it was very cool.”

The gender of the baby isn’t yet known, and it hasn’t yet been named, but there’s already a frontrunner – ‘Ozzie’.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Mogo Wildlife Park/Facebook