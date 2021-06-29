Mixed messaging leaves aged care providers with ‘hard sell’ on mandatory vaccination

COVID-19 vaccination will be mandatory for aged care workers from September, but providers have concerns.

Only 20 per cent of the 300 staff at Peninsula Villages aged care home in Umina Beach have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

CEO Shane Neaves told Jim Wilson the government’s confusing mixed messages about the AstraZeneca vaccine has further impaired his staff’s willingness to get vaccinated.

“Staff are voting with their feet and not getting immunised.

“It’s going to be a hard sell, because … there’s this flip-flop message.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty