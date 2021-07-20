Mitchell Moses’ broken back no death sentence for Eels’ finals chances
Parramatta Eels halfback Mitchell Moses has been ruled out of round 19 after sustaining a back injury in his State of Origin debut.
Moses played the majority of Origin III for the Blues with a back fracture, The Australian reports.
Former Blues captain Paul Gallen agreed with Mark Levy to have done so is a “Herculean” effort.
“It’s going to hurt [the Parramatta Eels], without a doubt.
“But they’ve got good depth … I still think they’ll finish top four, I’ve got no doubt about that.”
