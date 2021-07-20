2GB
Mitchell Moses’ broken back no death sentence for Eels’ finals chances

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
Article image for Mitchell Moses’ broken back no death sentence for Eels’ finals chances

Parramatta Eels halfback Mitchell Moses has been ruled out of round 19 after sustaining a back injury in his State of Origin debut.

Moses played the majority of Origin III for the Blues with a back fracture, The Australian reports.

Former Blues captain Paul Gallen agreed with Mark Levy to have done so is a “Herculean” effort.

“It’s going to hurt [the Parramatta Eels], without a doubt.

“But they’ve got good depth … I still think they’ll finish top four, I’ve got no doubt about that.”

Press PLAY below to hear Gal’s comments in full

 

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
