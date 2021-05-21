2GB
Mother reunited with family after going missing from hospital

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley & Deborah Knight
Missing person
Article image for Mother reunited with family after going missing from hospital

An 82-year-old mother and dementia sufferer Phyllis Sealey has been reunited with her family after going missing from St George Private Hospital this morning. 

Ray Hadley sounded the alarm earlier this morning after hearing from Phyllis’ daughter-in-law, Michelle.

Michelle told Deborah Knight Phyllis was found “calm and happy”.

“It seems like maybe she just wanted to get home and couldn’t wait.

“The road she was found on is on the way to her house.”

Press PLAY below to hear Michelle deliver the wonderful news

EARLIER 

82-year-old dementia sufferer Phyllis Sealey has gone missing from St George Private Hospital this morning.

Phyllis’ daughter-in-law Michelle contacted Ray Hadley to raise the alarm.

“We know that she got on a train at Kogarah at about 9:07 [am], and we’re not sure which way she’s gone.”

Michelle urged anyone who comes across Phyllis to approach her, and call the number on her hospital armband.

Press PLAY below to hear the details

 

NewsNSW
