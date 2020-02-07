2GB
Miranda Devine reacts after Donald Trump praises her on Twitter

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Donald TrumpMiranda Devine

News Corp columnist Miranda Devine is over the moon after she was endorsed by Donald Trump himself.

The US President retweeted a column written by Ms Devine, where she stated his impeachment had simply made him “more popular”.

See Donald Trump’s tweet below

Ms Devine tells Ben Fordham it’s been a pretty eventful day.

“I haven’t looked [at Twitter] for a couple of hours but when I did look I’d had something like 1200 new followers, so that’s pretty good.

“A lot of love from the MAGA people!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Chip Somodevilla

 

