Miranda Devine reacts after Donald Trump praises her on Twitter
News Corp columnist Miranda Devine is over the moon after she was endorsed by Donald Trump himself.
The US President retweeted a column written by Ms Devine, where she stated his impeachment had simply made him “more popular”.
See Donald Trump’s tweet below
So true! https://t.co/Ds9MSUlWXA
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2020
Ms Devine tells Ben Fordham it’s been a pretty eventful day.
“I haven’t looked [at Twitter] for a couple of hours but when I did look I’d had something like 1200 new followers, so that’s pretty good.
“A lot of love from the MAGA people!”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview
Image: Getty/Chip Somodevilla