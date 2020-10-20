Minister warns foreign interference risk at all-time high
Foreign Minister Marise Payne has backed ASIO’s warning to federal MPs over fears they may be potential targets for foreign interference.
Australian Security Intelligence Organisation boss Mike Burgess will write the MPs to provide “high-level advice on what to look for and how they should handle it”.
Ms Payne told Ben Fordham foreign interference is rife around the world.
“The threat is as high or higher than it’s ever been before.
“I think it’s a timely warning to parliamentary members.”
Image: Getty/Anadolu Agency