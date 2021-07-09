2GB
Minister urges supermarkets to comply with QR code-rules

4 hours ago
Article image for Minister urges supermarkets to comply with QR code-rules

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello is expecting supermarkets to comply with COVID check-in laws.

QR codes will be mandatory in businesses and workplaces from Monday, with $5500 fines for companies or $1100 for individuals.

Mr Dominello told Ray Hadley supermarkets need to pull their weight.

“Supermarkets have made a fortune over the last 18 months, they can afford to employ another staff member or two to make sure we are saving during this next period.”

