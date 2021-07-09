Minister urges supermarkets to comply with QR code-rules

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello is expecting supermarkets to comply with COVID check-in laws.

QR codes will be mandatory in businesses and workplaces from Monday, with $5500 fines for companies or $1100 for individuals.

Mr Dominello told Ray Hadley supermarkets need to pull their weight.

“Supermarkets have made a fortune over the last 18 months, they can afford to employ another staff member or two to make sure we are saving during this next period.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview