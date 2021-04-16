Minister unleashes SafeWork on clean energy business accused of risking lives

The Better Regulation Minister is looking into dangerous conditions at a solar farm construction site in the NSW Central West.

The Electrical Trades Union released photos of poor working conditions at Suntop Solar Farm near Wellington, as well as a video of a shipping container above a lunchroom while people are inside.

Minister Kevin Anderson told Mark Levy SafeWork was sent out to the site upon viewing the footage.

“As far as I’m concerned, if it looks bad, smells bad, it is bad.

“They really need to look at how they operate … otherwise, we’ll take next steps.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview