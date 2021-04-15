EXPOSED | Shocking footage of clean energy’s ‘dirty secret’ putting lives at risk

Shocking footage has emerged of dangerous conditions at a solar farm construction site in the NSW Central West.

The Electrical Trades Union has released photos of working conditions at Suntop Solar Farm near Wellington which include mice and rats eating food, disgusting toilet conditions, and a lack of clean drinking water.

One video shows a shipping container above a lunchroom while people are inside.

Electrical Trade Union Deputy Secretary Allen Hicks told Mark Levy clean energy projects have a history of poor working conditions.

“It’s something you expect in a third world country, not in Australia.

“People’s lives will be lost if they don’t start turning this around very quickly.”

