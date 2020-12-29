2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Minister slams ‘selfish’ Pyrmont wedding guests

1 hour ago
Luke Grant
covid-19David ElliottPyrmont
Article image for Minister slams ‘selfish’ Pyrmont wedding guests

New South Wales Police Minister David Elliott has slammed the twelve northern beaches residents charged for attending a Pyrmont wedding yesterday, labelling the actions ‘selfish’. 

“Not only have they breached a health order, which is only there to protect them and their neighbours, but they’ve now gone and potentially exposed COVID-19 unnecessarily to all those that attended the wedding,” he said to Luke Grant.

“I share the community’s outrage because we went through our hard period; we went through our lockdown!”

Mr Elliott said the current restrictions in place are ‘logical’ and aimed at reducing risk of spread.

Press PLAY below to hear Mr Elliot’s full comments

Image: Nine News

Luke Grant
NewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873