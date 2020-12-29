Minister slams ‘selfish’ Pyrmont wedding guests

New South Wales Police Minister David Elliott has slammed the twelve northern beaches residents charged for attending a Pyrmont wedding yesterday, labelling the actions ‘selfish’.

“Not only have they breached a health order, which is only there to protect them and their neighbours, but they’ve now gone and potentially exposed COVID-19 unnecessarily to all those that attended the wedding,” he said to Luke Grant.

“I share the community’s outrage because we went through our hard period; we went through our lockdown!”

Mr Elliott said the current restrictions in place are ‘logical’ and aimed at reducing risk of spread.

Image: Nine News