Minister slams ‘complete fools’ misleading health authorities

6 hours ago
chris smith
coronaviruscovid-19Victor Dominello
Article image for Minister slams ‘complete fools’ misleading health authorities

Sydneysiders providing fake identities in the middle of a COVID-19 outbreak are being labelled as immature.

Health authorities are scrambling to track down the close contacts of more than 80 coronavirus cases in a race to curb the outbreak.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said people had been checking into venues under “Mickey Mouse” and “Donald Duck”.

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello told Chris Smith “it’s absolutely crazy”.

“This is a pandemic, we’re talking about lives, we’re talking about jobs.

“Babies in nappies have more maturity than the people who are doing this.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

chris smith
LocalNewsNSW
