Minister promises ramp up of business support payments next week

The NSW Small Business Minister is assuring staff numbers are being boosted at Service NSW to try and keep up with demand for lockdown support.

About 130,000 businesses have applied for financial support but over half are waiting to receive funding.

Damien Tudehope told Ben Fordham a lot more businesses should receive payments by Monday.

“The pain of small business at the moment is unacceptable.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview