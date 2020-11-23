Minister insists Premier’s critics ‘clutching at straws’ over accusations of health rules breach
The NSW Transport Minister is standing by the Premier after questions were raised on whether she followed the state’s health rules.
Gladys Berejiklian is being accused of continuing to attend meetings while waiting on the results of a rapid two-hour COVID test, which she took when she began losing her voice.
NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance told Ben Fordham Ms Berejiklian did the right thing by getting tested.
“I think Labor are really clutching at straws, to be honest.”
Image: Getty/Mark Kolbe