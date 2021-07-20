2GB
Minister insists NSW crisis cabinet a ‘united team’ despite differing perspectives

3 hours ago
Luke Grant
coronavirus restrictionsNSW crisis cabinetVictor Dominello
Reports of division among the NSW government’s ‘crisis cabinet’ over a ban on construction are being downplayed by its members.

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello told Luke Grant very “robust discussions” take place in crisis cabinet, with each member making their case from the perspective of those they represent.

“There’s rarely a clear answer to a pandemic, but we have the discussion as a united team.

“The Delta strain moves so much faster, so we have to change the goalposts … to try and get it under control.”

Image: Nine News

HealthNewsNSW
