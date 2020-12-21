Minister implores Transport staff to wear masks

Transport Minister Andrew Constance is reminding all frontline workers to wear masks.

Listeners have told Chris Smith some Transport for NSW staff have not been wearing masks across the network.

Mr Constance said 1.5 million masks have been provided to staff.

He told Chris passenger numbers have declined significantly, with the Manly ferry carrying only three per cent of passengers yesterday.

“We are trying to do everything to make sure that the community is wearing masks.”

