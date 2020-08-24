Minister gives ‘full support’ to Liberal MPs caught up in branch stacking allegations

Health Minister Greg Hunt is extending his support to two Liberal MPs after allegations of branch stacking emerged.

Victorian Liberal powerbroker Marcus Bastiaan resigned from the party following Channel Nine reports about alleged branch stacking.

He was accused of directing taxpayer-funded electorate officers to recruit party members and boost factional numbers while they were working in federal MP Kevin Andrews’ office.

Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar was named in the reports as having benefited from alleged branch stacking.

Health Minister Greg Hunt told Deborah Knight Michael Sukkar and Kevin Andrews have denied any wrongdoing.

“They both have my full support, they really do.”

