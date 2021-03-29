2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Minister for Women says Andrew Laming has ‘owned’ his actions

9 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Andrew LamingMARISE PAYNE
Article image for Minister for Women says Andrew Laming has ‘owned’ his actions

The Minister for Women is satisfied Queensland backbencher Andrew Laming has “owned” his actions as he prepares to resign from politics.

The MP has ignited outrage after allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards three separate women.

The Prime Minister has also faced criticism for failing to immediately sack him.

Minister for Women Marise Payne told Ben Fordham Dr Laming has “taken responsibility for his actions”.

“I hope it shows to others who would seek to engage in this sort of activity that it is completely unacceptable and that it must change.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Tracey Nearmy 

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873