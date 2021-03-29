Minister for Women says Andrew Laming has ‘owned’ his actions

The Minister for Women is satisfied Queensland backbencher Andrew Laming has “owned” his actions as he prepares to resign from politics.

The MP has ignited outrage after allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards three separate women.

The Prime Minister has also faced criticism for failing to immediately sack him.

Minister for Women Marise Payne told Ben Fordham Dr Laming has “taken responsibility for his actions”.

“I hope it shows to others who would seek to engage in this sort of activity that it is completely unacceptable and that it must change.”

Image: Getty/Tracey Nearmy