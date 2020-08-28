2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Minister evades questions on China’s latest beef import ban

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Angus TaylorbeefChinaexportsforeign influenceJoel FitzgibbonQuestion TimeTrade

Energy Minister Angus Taylor has refused to label the Chinese government’s suspension of another Australian beef importer as “retaliation”.

The action against Queensland abattoir John Dee comes hot on the heels of the Prime Minister’s announcement of new legislation designed to curb foreign interference through deals with states and universities.

“Is this just a wild coincidence Angus, or is this in retaliation to the government … trying to put Australian interests first?” Deborah Knight asked the Energy Minister.

“That’s not a question I can answer,” Mr Taylor responded.

“We want to maintain a strong trading relationship with China, but it’s important we stick to our principles as well.

“I think this will sort itself out.”

Shadow agriculture minister Joel Fitzgibbon made it clear he thinks it’s no accident, especially given the abattoir is based in Agriculture Minister David Littleproud’s electorate.

“You can see what’s going on here.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

 

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNewsPoliticsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873