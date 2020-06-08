Minister defends HomeBuilder as more than 12,000 Aussies register

More than 12,000 Australians have registered for a new government grant to renovate or build a new home.

The HomeBuilder program will provide grants of $25,000 to Australians looking to build a new home or substantially renovate an existing home.

Housing Minister Michael Sukkar told Ben Fordham the scheme needs to have a strict framework.

“We think this is going to do exactly what we thought, which is be the catalyst for people buying their first home, upgrading a home.

“We thought this was a great opportunity to keep tradies in work, but also help first home buyers get into the market.”

Image: Getty