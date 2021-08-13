Minister condemns peers for ‘special flights’ out of Canberra lockdown

A minister has taken aim at his colleagues for catching specially chartered flights to escape the Canberra lockdown.

Both Member for Hunter Joel Fitzgibbon and Energy Minister Angus Taylor told Deborah Knight they have returned home.

While Mr Fitzgibbon admitted he “joined the scramble late yesterday afternoon” and secured a flight, Mr Taylor drove home this morning.

“There was no need for a special flight,” Mr Taylor said.

“Pollies shouldn’t get special treatment, that’s absolutely right.”

