Minister assures Warragamba Dam to be raised amid overflowing

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Stuart Ayers
Article image for Minister assures Warragamba Dam to be raised amid overflowing

The Minister for Western Sydney assures the Warragamba Dam will be raised by 14 metres after it spilled over at the weekend.

Minister for Western Sydney Stuart Ayers told Ben Fordham a raised dam would have slowed the flooding that has occurred.

“It’s an extensive piece of work, it will take a number of years to do it.

“We’re pursuing this because we know it’s the right thing to do.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
