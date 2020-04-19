Minister assures COVID-19 tracing app won’t be tracking your location

The government is assuring Australians a voluntary tracing app to help track down coronavirus cases will only be used for health purposes.

The government wants 40 per cent of Australians to sign up for the app in order to effectively track COVID-19 outbreaks.

The app will use Bluetooth technology to alert if a person comes into contact with someone who tests positive.

Government Services Minister Stuart Robert told Alan Jones the app will only take note of people who were within 1.5 metres of each other for at least 15 minutes.

“That’s the only data set we’re interested in. Doesn’t matter where you are, there’s no geolocation, this is not about tracking or surveillance.

“All that data will stay on your phone, securely encrypted, and it will only go to [state health] once you’ve tested positive to the virus.”

