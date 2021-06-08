‘Mind-blowing’ undercover operation sees hundreds of crime bosses arrested

An international crime bust has come to a head overnight with hundreds of search warrants executed across the country.

Previously out of reach underworld bosses have become entrapped by Special Operation Ironside, which covertly placed a police-made app in the hands of unknowing criminals.

The Australian Federal Police and FBI developed AN0M to gather information on the activity of its 11,000 criminal users.

Overnight, the operation in Australia culminated in 336 search warrants executed by 4000 officers, with 224 arrests and 526 charges laid.

2GB senior reporter Clinton Maynard told Ray Hadley it’s been described as a “watershed moment” in policing worldwide.

“9000 police officers all over the globe have been involved.

“$44.9 million of cash seized, 3.7 tonnes of drugs have been seized as well.

“21 murder plots were foiled, one of those involved a family of five, and the Commissioner says that family has been saved because of the police intervention.”

Innocent lives would’ve been put at risk had the operation continued, he explained.

“It’s just mind-blowing,” Ray commented.

Press PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Twitter/Clinton Maynard