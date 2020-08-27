Million-dollar baggy green settles in new home after nationwide tour

The winning bidder of Shane Warne’s bushfire relief auction has revealed his reasons for spending more than a million on the iconic baggy green cap.

Commonwealth Bank CEO Matt Comyn forked out $1,007,500 in January for the piece of memorabilia, which has now found a permanent home at the Bradman museum.

The baggy green has been on tour around the country for the last seven months, raising an additional $20 million for the appeal.

“We’ve been associated with Australian cricket for more than 30 years,” Mr Comyn told Deborah Knight.

“We wanted to make a significant contribution to help people impacted by the bushfires, and it seemed like a really good match.

“We wanted to make sure it stayed in Australia, as well.”

Not for a second, he said, did he consider trying it on.

Image: Instagram/Shane Warne