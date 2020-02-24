2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Military working dogs honoured with touching new memorial

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Anne BennieAustralian War Memorial

Military working dogs have been honoured with a new statue at the Australian War Memorial.

The memorial, ‘Circling into Sleep’, in the sculpture garden, honours generations of dogs who have served.

Military working dogs are generally used by the Army and Air Force as sentries and as explosives detections.

Renowned artist Steven Holland created the memorial with the help of explosive detection dog Billie, who was trained to walk in a tight circle to create the paw-print track which spirals into the memorial.

The ashes of military working dog 426, Aussie, are interred beneath the memorial.

Australian War Memorial Public Programs Assistant Director Anne Bennie tells Deborah Knight visitors are encouraged to walk across the footprints.

“Whilst Billie is still very much with us, her footprints are what give that memorial character.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Australian War Memorial

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNewsPets
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.