2GB
Mid north coast building bridges thanks to $50 million investment

5 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Communities in Port Macquarie, Kempsey, Nambucca and Bello will soon be able to drive safer, with more than $52 million designated to bridge replacements.

Fire and flood-resistant concrete bridges will be built to replace decaying timber bridges.

Nationals MP for Oxley and Water Minister Melinda Pavey told Ray Hadley councils have two years to complete the upgrades, and will be assisted by the transport department to “streamline the process”.

“We’re doing the big infrastructure, but we’re doing the little infrastructure as well – making things stronger and more secure.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Funding allocation:

Total bridges 113
Total funding $52, 726,731

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council
10 bridges
$13,845,000

Kempsey Shire Council
56 bridges
$16,343,735

Nambucca
19 bridges
$6,343,446

Bello
28 bridges
$16,194,550

Click HERE to view the bridge-by-bridge breakdown

 

Image: Google Maps

Ray Hadley
