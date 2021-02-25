Mid north coast building bridges thanks to $50 million investment

Communities in Port Macquarie, Kempsey, Nambucca and Bello will soon be able to drive safer, with more than $52 million designated to bridge replacements.

Fire and flood-resistant concrete bridges will be built to replace decaying timber bridges.

Nationals MP for Oxley and Water Minister Melinda Pavey told Ray Hadley councils have two years to complete the upgrades, and will be assisted by the transport department to “streamline the process”.

“We’re doing the big infrastructure, but we’re doing the little infrastructure as well – making things stronger and more secure.”

Funding allocation:

Total bridges 113

Total funding $52, 726,731

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council

10 bridges

$13,845,000

Kempsey Shire Council

56 bridges

$16,343,735

Nambucca

19 bridges

$6,343,446

Bello

28 bridges

$16,194,550

Image: Google Maps