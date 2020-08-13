Michaelia Cash dodges questions on grim unemployment forecast

The latest jobs figures show Australia’s unemployment rate has risen to 7.5 per cent.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics show seasonally adjusted employment increased by 114,700 people between June and July, and hours worked increased 1.3 per cent.

Federal Employment Minister Michaelia Cash told Jim Wilson these figures demonstrate that the “easing of COVID-19 restrictions has resulted in some improvement in the labour market”.

The forecasts for job numbers remain alarming however, with Jim suggesting to Ms Cash we could be looking at a double-digit unemployment rate by December.

“We’re in for more pain aren’t we minister, let’s cut to the chase, and the recovery process could take years,” said Jim.

Ms Cash refused to confirm the forecast figures, but instead admitted that “the figures do not take into account the stage 4 restrictions in Victoria”.

