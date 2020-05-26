Michaelia Cash confident up-skilling Australians is key to economic recovery

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced the ‘Job Maker’ plan to kick start Australia’s economy after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash told Mark Levy she is confident the focus on job skills will get people back to work and the economy back on track.

“Life as we once knew it, policy-making as we once knew it needs to change.

“There’s an urgency now like there never was before.

“I’ve been working incredibly constructively with my state and territory counterparts, regardless of politics, to put in place skills training that would normally take 12, 18 months, 2 years in a matter of weeks.

“It can be done, it needs to be done and this is the time as a government to put the Australian people first.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

RELATED