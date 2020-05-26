2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Michaelia Cash confident up-skilling Australians..

Michaelia Cash confident up-skilling Australians is key to economic recovery

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
Australian economyJob MakerMichaelia Cash

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced the ‘Job Maker’ plan to kick start Australia’s economy after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash told Mark Levy she is confident the focus on job skills will get people back to work and the economy back on track.

“Life as we once knew it, policy-making as we once knew it needs to change.

“There’s an urgency now like there never was before.

“I’ve been working incredibly constructively with my state and territory counterparts, regardless of politics, to put in place skills training that would normally take 12, 18 months, 2 years in a matter of weeks.

“It can be done, it needs to be done and this is the time as a government to put the Australian people first.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

RELATED

Prime Minister commits to overhaul of ‘fundamentally flawed’ vocational education system

 

Mark Levy
HealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873