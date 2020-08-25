Michael Striker found after escaping from mental health facility

A man with severe mental health issues, who slit a stranger’s throat nearly two decades ago, has been found after escaping from the NSW Central West.

Michael Striker, 48, was last seen leaving a store on Peisley Street, Orange, about 10.30am on Monday.

He was seen an hour later in the Bathurst area.

Mr Striker escaped while on day release from the mental health facility at Bloomfield Hospital in Orange.

Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told Ray Hadley Parramatta police found him at a hotel this morning.

He had been found not guilty of the murder of a 45-year-old man in 2002 by reason of mental illness.

Click PLAY below to hear the full story