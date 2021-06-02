2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Michael has had his chance’: Senior Labor MP backs Chris Minns

3 hours ago
BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
Chris MinnsPrue Car
Article image for ‘Michael has had his chance’: Senior Labor MP backs Chris Minns

Labor MP Prue Car has thrown her support behind Chris Minns as leader of the NSW Labor Party.

Ms Car has previously supported Michael Daley, who is also running for the Labor leadership.

The contenders will need to present 15 signatures of MPs supporting their bid by Monday.

But many senior MPs have expressed their support for Mr Minns, in a bid to avoid a costly ballot of rank-and-file members that could leave the party without a leader for months.

Shadow education minister Prue Car told Ben Fordham she’s yet to speak to Mr Daley about her decision.

“Michael has had his chance.

“We do have to change, and I believe Chris does represent that change.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
NewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873