‘Michael has had his chance’: Senior Labor MP backs Chris Minns

Labor MP Prue Car has thrown her support behind Chris Minns as leader of the NSW Labor Party.

Ms Car has previously supported Michael Daley, who is also running for the Labor leadership.

The contenders will need to present 15 signatures of MPs supporting their bid by Monday.

But many senior MPs have expressed their support for Mr Minns, in a bid to avoid a costly ballot of rank-and-file members that could leave the party without a leader for months.

Shadow education minister Prue Car told Ben Fordham she’s yet to speak to Mr Daley about her decision.

“Michael has had his chance.

“We do have to change, and I believe Chris does represent that change.”

