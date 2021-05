Former NSW Labor leader Michael Daley will again run for the leadership after Jodi McKay stepped down.

Chris Minns is yet to confirm if he will run.

After Labor’s 2019 election loss, with Mr Daley at the helm, Ben Fordham said “he’s not the answer to Labor’s woes”.

“The truth is, Michael Daley couldn’t sell a blanket in the middle of winter.”

