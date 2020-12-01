2GB
Michael Clarke hails new technology to help those suffering with asthma

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Michael Clarke hails new technology to help those suffering with asthma

Summer brings with it not only the threat of skin cancer, but dangers to those suffering from asthma.

More than 2.7 million Australians are diagnosed with the condition.

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke is helping launch Wheezo, innovative technology to help kids and teenagers manage the condition.

Clarke told Deborah Knight his daughter suffers from asthma.

“We’re very fortunate now that we have a device that actually gives an inexperienced father a lot of information to help you make decisions.”

Image: Getty

