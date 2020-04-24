Mental Health: NSW government encourages people to ‘reach out for help’

The NSW government has pledged $73 million to boost mental health services during the pandemic.

More than 180 additional mental health workers will be deployed across the state to ensure people who need support can access it.

The package will include Safe Space mental health pop-ups to reduce the pressure on emergency departments.

NSW Mental Health Minister Bronnie Taylor told Deborah Knight mental health needs to be protected.

“I can understand how people are feeling, we know that we need people to reach out for help.

“For the majority of us, this is a temporary situation but for people living with a mental illness every day this is what they’re faced with.”

