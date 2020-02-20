Men’s biological clocks are ticking too

Men face the same challenges as women when it comes to declining fertility as they get older.

New research from Monash University has shown IVF success rates for men fall as they age, similar to women.

Monash IV Fertility Specialist and co-author of the study, Professor Beverley Vollenhoven, tells Deborah Knight this is a really important study showing there is a “tick, tick ticking for men as well”.

“After the age of 40, there is a decline of about 4.1 percent per year.

“And then after the age of 50 there’s a halving of the chances of pregnancy… it’s really fairly significant.”

Professor Vollenhoven says while men can father children well into their later years, it doesn’t happen often.

Image: Getty/Linda Raymond