Men hit and killed during fight in the middle of NSW highway

48 mins ago
2GB News
ballina

Two men have been killed when they were struck by a B-double truck on the Pacific Highway south of Ballina overnight.

Police have been told the drivers of an SUV and a semi-trailer, carrying logs, were travelling south along the highway about 8pm when the drivers were involved in a minor altercation.

The drivers stopped about 5km south of Woodburn and got out of their vehicles.

Witnesses saw the men fighting in the northbound lane when they were allegedly struck by a B-double being driven by a 35-year-old man.

Both men died at the scene and the highway was closed for almost nine hours.


2GB News
