Melburnians told to ‘take responsibility’ as NSW towns suffer

Deputy Premier John Barilaro says border towns are suffering amid pandemic closures.

The Minister for Regional New South Wales told Jim Wilson towns on the NSW borders are “doing it tough” with tight border restrictions.

“They’ve been at the forefront of it, but seven weeks on, it’s really starting to bite.

“They’re wearing the pain, and while we have freedom in Sydney … they feel like things are only getting worse.”

Mr Barilaro said those who think the border should remain closed are “selfish” and his message for people that live in Melbourne is to “take some bloody responsibility; don’t travel”.

